Poco F4 5G Rs 27,999
The Poco F4 5G comes with a Snapdragon 870 SoC, the same as the Realme GT Neo 3T. The device has a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness. It sports a 64MP quad-camera setup on the rear and has a 20MP selfie snapper. The phone's rear camera is capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The device is priced at 27,999 but it can be purchased for under Rs 25,000 in the sale.
IQOO Neo 6 Rs 29,999
The iQOO Neo 6 comes with a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a 64MP triple camera setup on the rear and a 16MP selfie snapper. It packs a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging, similar to the GT Neo 3T. The Android 12 phone is priced at Rs 29,999 but is available for lower with card offers.