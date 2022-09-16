1 / 6

Poco F4 5G Rs 27,999

The Poco F4 5G comes with a Snapdragon 870 SoC, the same as the Realme GT Neo 3T. The device has a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness. It sports a 64MP quad-camera setup on the rear and has a 20MP selfie snapper. The phone's rear camera is capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The device is priced at 27,999 but it can be purchased for under Rs 25,000 in the sale.