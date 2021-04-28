Top 5 Samsung Galaxy M42 5G alternatives: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme X7 5G, Moto G60

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max at Rs 18 999
Launched earlier this year, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes in three variants including: 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The Redmi phone is available at a price starting at Rs 18,999 for the 6/64GB and goes up to Rs 21,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Some of the key features include: 108-megapixel quad rear cameras, 16-megapixel front camera, Snapdragon 732G SoC, MIUI 12 based on Android 11, 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, among others.
Realme X7 5G at Rs 19 999
The Realme X7 starts at a price of Rs 19,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The top-end model of the phone packs 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and is priced at Rs 21,999. Some of the key specs of the phone include: 6.43-inch Full HD+ display, up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 4310mAh battery, 64-megapixel triple rear cameras, 16-megapixel front camera, MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, 50W fast charging support, among others.
