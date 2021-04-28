Top 5 Samsung Galaxy M42 5G alternatives: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme X7 5G, Moto G60

1 / 5

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max at Rs 18 999

Launched earlier this year, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes in three variants including: 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The Redmi phone is available at a price starting at Rs 18,999 for the 6/64GB and goes up to Rs 21,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Some of the key features include: 108-megapixel quad rear cameras, 16-megapixel front camera, Snapdragon 732G SoC, MIUI 12 based on Android 11, 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, among others.