Detachable lenses
Some scenes demand different lenses like a wide angle lens or a macro lens to capture their beauty. While a lot of smartphones come with multiple cameras just for such scenarios, a number of you might still be having older smartphones with a single camera. Moreover, a lot of these additional cameras on the phone do not have a good resolution, and you might just want to use the primary camera to shoot. Here you can add an additional lens on top of the smartphone camera to get different shots like telephoto, fisheye and more.
Detachable light
While a lot of phones promise good low light performance, however, nothing beats an extra light source, which can light up the shot. For this you can get an additional detachable light, which can be attached to your phone when required. It will also help you in taking good indoor shots where the light is not as bright as outdoors under the sun.