Detachable lenses

Some scenes demand different lenses like a wide angle lens or a macro lens to capture their beauty. While a lot of smartphones come with multiple cameras just for such scenarios, a number of you might still be having older smartphones with a single camera. Moreover, a lot of these additional cameras on the phone do not have a good resolution, and you might just want to use the primary camera to shoot. Here you can add an additional lens on top of the smartphone camera to get different shots like telephoto, fisheye and more.