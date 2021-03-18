Among Us
Among Us is a game that got popular during the global Covid-19 lockdowns, where a set of players are put on a spaceship and have to complete given tasks to reach back home safely. However, the ship is also filled with a set number of imposters, who have to either sabotage the ship or kill players, thus trying to stop the team from completing the mission and reaching home. Players also have the option to call meetings and try to vote out the imposters to win the game.
Call of Duty Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile is a fun battle royale game, which manages to capture the essence of the popular PC/console franchise. Apart from the battle royale mode, the game also has other modes for players to try out live Team Deathmatch, Zombie mode and more. The game's graphics are also very appealing and according to me is much more superior to competitors like Free Fire and Fortnite.