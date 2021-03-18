1 / 5

Among Us

Among Us is a game that got popular during the global Covid-19 lockdowns, where a set of players are put on a spaceship and have to complete given tasks to reach back home safely. However, the ship is also filled with a set number of imposters, who have to either sabotage the ship or kill players, thus trying to stop the team from completing the mission and reaching home. Players also have the option to call meetings and try to vote out the imposters to win the game.