Top 5 smartphone launches in May 2021: Google Pixel 5a, Poco F3 GT, Oppo K9 5G

Google Pixel 5a
Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel 5a during the I/O event scheduled to begin on May 18 and continue until May 20. Due to the COVID situation, Google will host I/O 2021 virtually this year, last year the developers conference was skipped. As far as specs are concerned, the Pixel 5a is expected to come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 12-megapixel main camera + a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 3840mAh battery, with support for 20W fast charging, among others.
IPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022
iPhone SE 2020 edition was launched in the month of May last year. This year, the iPhone SE 3 is expected to go official in the world. A lot have been revealed about the iPhone SE 3 or the iPhone SE 2021 so far. As far as specs are concerned, the affordable iPhone will come packed with a smaller 4.7-inch display, A141 bionic chipset that powers the iPhone 12 series, LCD panel, 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel rear camera setup, 3GB RAM and more.