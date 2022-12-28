1/5
Samsung Galaxy F13 Rs 11,999
Samsung Galaxy F13 is a good smartphone for your loved ones as it comes with everything essential. The device has a 6.6-inch crisp Full-HD+ display, a 50MP triple camera system, and an Exynos 850 SoC. The phone packs a whopping 6,000mAh battery that may offer more than 2 days of battery life.
Motorola Moto G52 Rs 12,999
Motorola Moto G52 received a price drop and for the price, it is a great device with a slim and lightweight design, something that your grandparents may admire. It has a 6.6-inch 90Hz OLED display with Full-HD+ resolution. It has 50MP triple cameras, Snapdragon 680 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.