1 / 5

Google Pixel 6

Google launched the Pixel 6 series consisting of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones back in October this year. The Pixel 6 series was the first one to get Android 12 and it is powered by Google’s own Tensor chipset. With Android 12 and Tensor SoC, Google is trying to do what Apple did with its A-series Bionic SoC and iOS. Just like its Pixel 5 smartphone that was launched last year, Google didn’t launch Pixel 6 series in India. The company has cited global supply and demand issues for the same. (Image: Google)