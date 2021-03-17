Top 5 smartphones to buy in India under Rs 12,000 in March 2021: Redmi Note 10, Samsung Galaxy M12, Realme Narzo 30A

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 at Rs 11999
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 can be bought at Rs 11,999 for the base storage model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It can be bought in three colour options including Aqua Green, Frost White, and Shadow Black. The first sale of the Redmi Note 10 was held on March 16 in India. It can be bought via Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.
Samsung Galaxy M12 at Rs 10999
Samsung Galaxy M12 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The sale for the Galaxy M12 will be held on March 18. Samsung Galaxy M12 can be bought from Samsung.com as well as Amazon. There's another variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which comes at a price of Rs 13,499.
