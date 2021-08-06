Top 5 smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in August 2021: Realme 8 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Poco X3 Pro

1 / 5

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Xaomi launched the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max earlier this year alongside the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Since then, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has been one of the best smartphones available under the price tag of Rs 20,000 in India. Some of the key specs of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max include Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display, 108-megapixel quad rear camera system, 5020mAh battery with support for fast charging in the box, 16-megapixel selfie camera, among others.