Top 5 smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000 in August 2021: Realme 8 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Poco X3 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xaomi launched the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max earlier this year alongside the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Since then, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has been one of the best smartphones available under the price tag of Rs 20,000 in India. Some of the key specs of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max include Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display, 108-megapixel quad rear camera system, 5020mAh battery with support for fast charging in the box, 16-megapixel selfie camera, among others.
Samsung Galaxy M32
Samsung Galaxy M32 launched in India very recently. The Samsung Galaxy M32 is one of the best smartphones to buy under the price tag of Rs 20,000 right now. Some of the key specifications of the Samsung smartphone include MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 90hz screen refresh rate, 64-megapixel quad rear camera system, a 6000mAh battery with support for fast charging, a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, among others.
