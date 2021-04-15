Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000: Redmi 9 Prime, Realme C25, Moto G10 Power

1 / 5

Realme C25 at Rs 9999

Realme C25 can be bought at a price of Rs 9,999 from Flipkart and the Realme India website. The variant comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The colour options offered are Watery Blue and Watery Grey. The phone is powered by a Helio G70 processor and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. It sports 13-megapixel triple cameras at the back.