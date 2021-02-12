Top 5 phones under Rs 10,000 with 18W fast charging: Redmi 9 Prime, Samsung Galaxy M02s, Realme C15

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Redmi 9 Prime is slightly old but still makes a lot of sense if you are looking to buy a phone under 10,000 in India that comes with fast charging support. The Redmi phone comes packed with a 5020mAh battery with support for up to 18W fast charging support. The phone is currently available at a price starting at Rs 9,999.
Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung launched the Galaxy M02s in India with price starting at Rs 8,999. The phone comes packed with a 6.5 inch Infinity V display, Snapdragon 450 SoC, up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage (expandable storage support), 5000mAh battery, 18W fast charging support, among others.
