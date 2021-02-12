Top 5 phones under Rs 10,000 with 18W fast charging: Redmi 9 Prime, Samsung Galaxy M02s, Realme C15

1 / 5

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi 9 Prime is slightly old but still makes a lot of sense if you are looking to buy a phone under 10,000 in India that comes with fast charging support. The Redmi phone comes packed with a 5020mAh battery with support for up to 18W fast charging support. The phone is currently available at a price starting at Rs 9,999.