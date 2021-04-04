Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme X7 5G, Samsung Galaxy M31s

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max at Rs 18999
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant can be bought at Rs 19,999, while the 8GB RAM+128GB storage model comes at Rs 21,999, respectively. It can be bought in Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze colour options.
Realme X7 5G at Rs 19999
Realme X7 5G is listed for a price of Rs 19,999 for the base storage model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The higher-end 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant can be bought at Rs 19,999. It is available in Nebula and Space Silver colour options.
You Might be Interested
20499
16999
18999