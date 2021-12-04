1 / 5

Oneplus 9R

OnePlus 9R is priced at Rs 36,999 for 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage and Rs 40,999 for 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage. The smartphone features Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top, octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM, a quad rear camera setup including 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, 16-megapixel secondary sensor, 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome shooter. For clicking selfies and video calling, it has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 front camera.