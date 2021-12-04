Oneplus 9R
OnePlus 9R is priced at Rs 36,999 for 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage and Rs 40,999 for 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage. The smartphone features Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top, octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM, a quad rear camera setup including 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, 16-megapixel secondary sensor, 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome shooter. For clicking selfies and video calling, it has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 front camera.
Oppo Reno 6 Pro
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G costs Rs 39,990 for a single 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage. It comes with 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 4500mAh battery, and a quad rear camera including 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP. For clicking selfies and video calling, it is equipped with a 32MP front camera.
