Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a quad rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor, a 5-megapixel super macro shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone comes with Android 11-based MIUI 12, a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, octa-core Snapdragon 732G SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It is priced at Rs 18,999 for 6GB+128GB and Rs 21,999 for 8GB+128GB.
Mi 11X Pro
Mi 11X Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, it has a 20-megapixel front camera. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, and a 4,520mAh battery that support 33W fast charging. It costs Rs 39,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 41,999 for 8GB+256GB.
You Might be Interested
18999
17999
29999