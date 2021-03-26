Moto G100
Moto G100, the rebranded version of the Motorola Edge S comes with dual front-facing camera and quad-camera setup at the back which means you get a total of six cameras on the phone. The phone features 16MP+8MP camera configuration upfront, while at the back it equips a 64MP+16MP+2MP+ToF camera sensor. Other features include- 6.7-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 870 SoC, 5,000mAh battery.
OnePlus Nord
OnePlus' affordable phone the OnePlus Nord also offers hexadic or six camera setup. At the back, it sports a 48MP with PDAF, OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with 119-degree FoV, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, it equips a 32MP wide lens which is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 105-degree field of view. Other features include- Snapdragon 765G, 90Hz Fluid AMOLED panel, 4,115mAh battery.
