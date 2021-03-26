1 / 5

Moto G100

Moto G100, the rebranded version of the Motorola Edge S comes with dual front-facing camera and quad-camera setup at the back which means you get a total of six cameras on the phone. The phone features 16MP+8MP camera configuration upfront, while at the back it equips a 64MP+16MP+2MP+ToF camera sensor. Other features include- 6.7-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 870 SoC, 5,000mAh battery.