Top 5 smartphones with great battery life under Rs 20,000 in May 2021: Poco X3, Moto G60 and more

Moto G60
Starting at Rs 17,999, the Moto G60 with its 6000mAh battery can easily last over a day even on heavy usage.
Poco X3
Starting at Rs 14,999, the Poco X3 is another great phone with a good battery life. It also gets 33W fast charging.
If you value battery life over everything else and have less than Rs 20,000 to spend on a smartphone in May 2021, check out our list of the top phones.
Starting at Rs 17,999, the Moto G60 with its 6000mAh battery can easily last over a day even on heavy usage.
Starting at Rs 14,999, the Poco X3 is another great phone with a good battery life. It also gets 33W fast charging.