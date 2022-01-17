Top 5 smartphones with superfast charging support expected to launch in India soon

Xiaomi 11T Pro
Xiaomi recently launched the 11i Hypercharge in India with 120W super-fast charging support. The brand is now gearing for its next smartphone launch in the country, the Xiaomi 11T Pro. The 'HyperPhone' comes with a 120W fast charging speed that is claimed to pump up the device from 0-100 percent within 17 minutes. Other aspects include- triple camera setup, Snapdragon 888 SoC, and 12GB RAM.
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
OnePlus 10 Pro recently paved its way to China, and the phone is expected to arrive in the Indian market in Spring. The flagship has been launched with 80W SuperVOOC wired charging, 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. Compared to the previous iteration, the phone carries a slightly bigger battery of 5,000mAh. It equips a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and a 48MP triple camera setup.