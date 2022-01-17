Top 5 smartphones with superfast charging support expected to launch in India soon

1 / 5

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi recently launched the 11i Hypercharge in India with 120W super-fast charging support. The brand is now gearing for its next smartphone launch in the country, the Xiaomi 11T Pro. The 'HyperPhone' comes with a 120W fast charging speed that is claimed to pump up the device from 0-100 percent within 17 minutes. Other aspects include- triple camera setup, Snapdragon 888 SoC, and 12GB RAM.