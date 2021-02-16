Apple iPad 8th Gen
At Rs 29,990, the most affordable iPad is a complete entertainment package on its own. It’s a got fast A12 Bionic chip, a large 10.1-inch Retina display, support for the Apple Pencil, and an astounding battery life. Most importantly, it is the iPadOS ecosystem that offers the best tablet experience with high-quality apps and smart features. Movie watchers will love consuming content on this iPad but you will need a pair of good earbuds or speakers to get the
Apple iPad Mini
Don’t like a large tablet? At Rs 34,990, the iPad Mini offers a compact yet large enough 7.9-inch Retina display, support for Apple pencil, the A12 Bionic chipset, and the same versatile iPadOS experience. The bezels might not be to everyone’s taste but this is a handy tablet for watching Netflix or Prime Video movies on the go.