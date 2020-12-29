Top 5 truly wireless earphones under Rs 5,000: Jabra Elite 65t, boAt Airdopes 441 and more

Jabra Elite 65T
Jabra is a mainstream high profile audio brand, similar to Bose, Sony, etc. Jabra Elite 65t is the company’s previous year’s flagship product, and is currently available at Rs 4,999. It features premium technologies like a 4-microphone array to ensure noise reduction. It comes with an IP55 dust and water resistance rating and has a battery life of up to 15 hours on a single charge along with the charging case. The device features a single button to control music, voice assistants and noise reduction. (Image: BGR India)
Amazfit PowerBuds
Amazfit PowerBuds are currently available at Rs 4,499 on Amazon. These are a nice pair of earphones which come with a premium build and feature magnetic ear hooks for active users. They are one of the only earphones that come with a PPG sensor to monitor your heart rate while you exercise. They come with an IP55 dust and water resistance rating. It consists of ENC Dual-Microphone Noise Reduction, which kicks in while you are making calls. The earphones come with an 8 hour battery life, and a 24 hour charge inside the charging case. (Image: BGR India)