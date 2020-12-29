Top 5 truly wireless earphones under Rs 5,000: Jabra Elite 65t, boAt Airdopes 441 and more

2 / 5

Amazfit PowerBuds

Amazfit PowerBuds are currently available at Rs 4,499 on Amazon. These are a nice pair of earphones which come with a premium build and feature magnetic ear hooks for active users. They are one of the only earphones that come with a PPG sensor to monitor your heart rate while you exercise. They come with an IP55 dust and water resistance rating. It consists of ENC Dual-Microphone Noise Reduction, which kicks in while you are making calls. The earphones come with an 8 hour battery life, and a 24 hour charge inside the charging case. (Image: BGR India)