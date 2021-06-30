Amazon Mega Music Fest sale
Amazon is currently hosting its Mega Music Fest sale, which will end tonight. During the sale, the e-commerce platform is offering customers up to 50 percent off on several electronic items including musical instruments, speakers and headphones. Here we will be taking a look at the top 5 truly wireless earphones available during the Amazon Mega Music Fest sale.
Jabra Elite 65T
Jabra Elite 65T is currently available at Rs 3,999, down from its Rs 8,999. These come with active noise cancellation, up to 15 hours of battery life and an IP55 dust and water resistance rating.