Valorant Mobile
Riot's FPS Valorant was the talk of the town when it was released on PC in 2020. To celebrate the one year of success, the company announced to bring a mobile version of the game soon. Although Riot didn't give any launch date detail, we at least know that the game will be optimized in a mobile-friendly way. The game will arrive both on iOS and Android platforms.
Apex Legends Mobile
Respawn Entertainment’s popular Apex Legends BR title is another widely anticipated game on the list. The developers confirmed that a mobile version is in the works back at the title's original release. Redesigned from scratch, the mobile version is expected to have optimisation for easy gameplay. The game is currently up for pre-registration on Google Play Store.