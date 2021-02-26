1 / 5

Gpay

Google Pay has now been rebranded as GPay. The app apart from having UPI integration to send and receive money also the app also serves multiple other purposes like paying off bills and acting as a digital gold locker. The app also includes a coupon system, which rewards you for making transactions with cash rewards or coupons. The app has quite an interesting UI and can also transfer funds to people's bank accounts. (Image: Karanveer Singh Arora/BGR India)