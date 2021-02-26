Gpay
Google Pay has now been rebranded as GPay. The app apart from having UPI integration to send and receive money also the app also serves multiple other purposes like paying off bills and acting as a digital gold locker. The app also includes a coupon system, which rewards you for making transactions with cash rewards or coupons. The app has quite an interesting UI and can also transfer funds to people's bank accounts. (Image: Karanveer Singh Arora/BGR India)
Paytm
Paytm is one of the most famous digital wallets available in India. The app consists of a digital wallet that you can recharge or you can also make UPI payments using it. Apart from these things, the app also allows its users to purchase/sell gold, make bill payments and more. (Image: Karanveer Singh Arora/BGR India)