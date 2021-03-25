Oneplus Band
OnePlus Band has 5ATM and IP68 rated water and dust resistance thereby allowing you to dip the wearable up to 50 meters. Other features include- a 1.1-inch AMOLED display, SpO2 monitoring, and optical heart-rate sensor.
Xiaomi Mi Band 5
The Mi Band 5 comes with 5ATM water resistance which means it can survive spills and splash (occasional). The fitness band from Xiaomi features a 1.1-inch coloured AMOLED display, heart rate tracking sensor, over 100 watch faces, and is compatible on both Android, iOS platform.