Hide last seen, profile photo from select contacts
WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp tracker cited that the app will add a new option that will allow users to hide their last seen and profile picture from select contacts. The feature is being tested on both iOS and Android platforms. Currently one can hide their last seen, profile photo, and about section from all the contacts, but as per the outlet, WhatsApp might add a new 'My Contacts…Except' option in Privacy Settings. (Image Source: WABetaInfo))
Message Deletion Time Limit extend
Recent reports suggest WhatsApp to increase the time limit of the message deletion feature. At the moment WhatsApp allows users to delete messages that are up to 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds, but as per recent development the app might extend the time limit to 7 days and 8 minutes. (Image Source: WABetaInfo))