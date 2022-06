1 / 5

WhatsApp has started rolling a feature to the beta users of WhatsApp Business’ Android, iOS, and Desktop apps that will give users new information about their outgoing messages if they are linked to the same account. According to a report by WABetaInfo, every time a user sends a message from WhatsApp Business, they can read the name of the device the message was sent from right within the message info section of the app. (Image: WABetaInfo)