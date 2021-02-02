Top 5G mobiles under Rs 30,000 in India: Xiaomi Mi 10i, OnePlus Nord, Moto G 5G, Vivo V20 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10i at Rs 20 999
Xiaomi Mi 10i is among the cheapest 5G smartphones in India. The price starts at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM+128GB ROM and 8GB RAM+128GB storage models will cost Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively.
Xiaomi Mi 10i specifications
Among key features of Mi 10i are an 108-megapixels quad-rear camera setup and a Snapdragon 765G 5G processor. The battery is 4,820mAh with support for 33W fast charging.
