Xiaomi 11 lite ne 5g
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, the latest addition to Xiaomi's mid-range offering comes with 5G support, a 10-bit 90Hz display, 64MP triple camera, Snapdragon 778G SoC, up to 8GB RAM. The phone costs slightly above the 25k bar, but one can grab it under Rs 25,000 with the eligible bank offer.
Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition, the mid-range offering from Realme comes with 5G support. The phone includes- a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 778G processor, 6GB RAM, 64MP triple camera setup, and a 4,300mAh with fast charging support.