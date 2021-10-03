Top 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in India in October 2021: Redmi Note 10S, Galaxy M32, Poco M3 Pro, more

Redmi Note 10S
Redmi Note 10S is one of the best 5G smartphones available under the price tag of Rs 15,000. Launched earlier this year, the Redmi Note 10S comes in two variants – 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at a discounted price of Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Some of the key specifications of the smartphone includes – Super AMOLED display, 64-megapixel quad rear camera system, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, 5000mAh battery and more.
Redmi Note 10T
Redmi Note 10T is also among the best 5G smartphones available in India under the price of Rs 15,000. The Redmi Note 10T is currently available at a price of Rs 14,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Some of the key specs of the Redmi Note 10T include 90hz screen refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5000mAh battery and more.