Poco X4 Pro 5G Rs 18,999
The Poco X4 Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED Dot display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 processor and 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W turbo charging technology. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera and a 108MP+8MP+2MP rear camera setup.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Rs 18,999
Its top features include a 6.59-inch 120Hz display , Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5g processor, a 64MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera setup, 16MP selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology.