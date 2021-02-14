Moto G 5G
The Moto 5G is the cheapest 5G phone in India and is the best option if you are looking to save on some extra cash. In terms of specifications, it comes with a 6.7-inch display, is powered by a snapdragon 750G processor and 6GB of RAM. You get 128GB of onboard storage which can be expanded. The Moto G 5G is priced at Rs 20,880 making it the most affordable device on this list.
Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G
Xiaomi is known for its value-for-money propositions and the Mi 10i is a perfect example of that. The Mi 10i is a 6.67-inch smartphone that comes with a Full HD+ display. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor with 8GB of RAM. You get 128GB of inbuilt storage and the device runs on Android 10. Battery responsibilities are taken care of by a 4,820mAh battery pack. The Xiaomi Mi 10i (8GB) retails at Rs 23,999.