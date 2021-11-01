Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, MIUI 12.0.2, based on Android 11, 6.5-inch full-HD+ display, and a triple camera setup including a 48MP main camera 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. It has an 8MP front camera for clicking selfies and video calling. The smartphone is priced at Rs 14,499 for 4GB+64GB and Rs 16,499 for 6GB+128GB.
Oppo A53s
Oppo A53s 5G features a 6.52-inch touchscreen display, Android 11, a 5000mAh battery, a triple camera setup featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. It has an 8-megapixel front camera. The smartphone comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and packs 64GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. It is available at Rs 14,990 for 6GB+128GB and Rs 17,990 for 8GB+128GB.
