Top 5G phones under Rs 30,000 in October 2021: OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Oppo Reno 6 5G, more

OnePlus Nord 2 5G
The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of OnePlus Nord 2 5G is priced at Rs 27,999 in India. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants are available for Rs 29,999 and Rs 34,999, respectively. OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes with OxygenOS based on Android 11, 6.43-inch full-HD + Fluid AMOLED display, octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI, and a triple rear camera setup. It gets an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,500mAh battery capacity.
Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G is priced at Rs 27,999 for 6GB+128GB whereas Rs 28,999 for 8GB+128GB. The phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G, 6.67-inch Full HD + AMOLED dot display, a 4520mAh battery, and a triple rear camera setup including 48MP, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and 5MP macro sensor along with a 20MP front camera.
