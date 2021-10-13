Top 5G phones under Rs 30,000 in October 2021: OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Oppo Reno 6 5G, more

5G is the latest cellular broadband technology designed to deliver high-speed data to smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, laptops, among others. At present, the work of fully establishing 5G technology in the telecom industry in India is in full swing. From Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, several brands have launched their 5G smartphone under the Rs 30,000 price segment.

Deepti Ratnam



@ratnamdeepti

@ratnamdeepti Published on: October 13, 2021 11:00 AM IST