Top 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2021 from Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi and more

Oppo A53s 5G
The Oppo A53s 5G is the most affordable 5G option right now at Rs 14,990, utilizing the Dimensity 700 chip.
Realme X7 5G
The Realme X7 starting at Rs 18,999 offers the Dimensity 800U chip, an AMOLED display, and a trendy new design.
Here is a compilation of the top 5G smartphones selling under Rs 20,000 in June 2021 from Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo and others. Take a look.
