Top 5G smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India: Mi 10i 5G, Realme X7 5G, Moto G 5G, and more

Realme X7 5G at Rs 19999
Realme X7 5G comes for a price of Rs 19,999 for the base storage model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The higher-end 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant can be bought at Rs 19,999. It is available in Nebula and Space Silver colour options.
Mi 10i 5G at Rs 20999
Mi 10i 5G is priced at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM+128GB ROM and 8GB RAM+128GB ROM variants will cost Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively. The smartphone can be bought in Atlantic Blue, Midnight Black, and Pacific Sunrise colour options.