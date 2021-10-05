Geek Ikuku A6 with ObliqFlow Purification Technology Room Air Purifier
The Geek Ikuku A6 with ObliqFlow Purification Technology Room Air Purifier is originally available at a price of Rs 9,999 but you will get it at a discounted price of Rs 4,999 on Flipkart. There is a 10 percent off on Axis Bank Debit Cards and up to Rs 1000 off on orders of Rs 5000 and above.
Honeywell HAC25M1201G Portable Room Air Purifier
The Honeywell HAC25M1201G Portable Room Air Purifier is available at a discounted price of Rs 9,499 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The original price of this air purifier is Rs 13,790. There is a bank offer of 10 percent on ICICI bank credit card and up to Rs 1500 off on order of above Rs 5000.