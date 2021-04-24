Top 5G phones launched in India this week: Mi 11 Ultra, Realme 8 5G, Oppo A74 5G, and more

2 / 5

Realme 8 5G at Rs 14999

Realme 8 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. There’s another storage variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which comes at Rs 16,999. Realme 8 5G is among the cheapest 5G smartphones in India and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.