1 / 5

IPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 is one of the best phones in the premium range that you can buy in India this festive season. Thanks to several sales and offers, the device has become affordable than ever. It is now available for Rs 59,999, however, with card offers, it can be purchased for around Rs 58,000. The device can be bought for even lower if you exchange your existing phone. The A15 Bionic-powered iPhone 13 is a great value for the price and it offers a great camera, especially, for shooting videos. It has a 6.1-inch display and boots on iOS 16.