IPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 is one of the best phones in the premium range that you can buy in India this festive season. Thanks to several sales and offers, the device has become affordable than ever. It is now available for Rs 59,999, however, with card offers, it can be purchased for around Rs 58,000. The device can be bought for even lower if you exchange your existing phone. The A15 Bionic-powered iPhone 13 is a great value for the price and it offers a great camera, especially, for shooting videos. It has a 6.1-inch display and boots on iOS 16.
Google Pixel 7
One of the newest options in the market in the affordable premium category is the Google Pixel 7. If you have a knack for photography, you should look for something like the Pixel 7. It comes with a 6.3-inch 90Hz AMOLED display and has Google's Tensor G2 chipset. It has 50MP + 12MP dual camera system and packs a 4,335mAh battery. It also comes with the Unblur feature which makes older blurry photos look better. At the price of Rs 59,999, the Google Pixel 7 is a good software-rich phone that offers a lot at an affordable pricing in the premium segment.