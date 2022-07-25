Best Airtel Prepaid plans with SonyLIV subscription
Airtel has some of the prepaid plans with which you get free SonyLIV subscription depending on the validity of the recharge. The basic plans start from as low as Rs. 299 and go up to Rs. 719. There's also a top up offer that will get you SonyLIV for 28 days. Let's take a look at all the available plans and their prices. Do note that these plans could change in future.
Rs 719 Plan
Airtel's Rs. 719 prepaid plan offers unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5GB of data per day all for upto 84 Days. Interestingly, it also includes Airtel Xstream Mobile pack that offers SonyLIV for up to 84 days. Other benefits such as live video and television content is also available on the Xtream app.