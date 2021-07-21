Apple AirTag
At Rs 3,190, the AirTag is a cost-effective way to keep a track of your most beloved belongings. Those with an iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series device can use the UWB chip to pinpoint the tracker’s location in real-time and space. Users of older iPhones can get approximate location of their belongings via the Find My app.
Apple 20W Charger
A must-have Rs 1,900 accessory for users of iPhone SE 2020, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone XS series, iPhone 12 series and latest iPad models. This adapter reduces the charging times by a large extent. You will also need the USB-C charging cable costing Rs 1,900. The adapter is also compatible with the MagSafe Charger.