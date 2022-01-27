Cult fit
Cult.fit is a fitness app that keeps a track on the user's physical and mental well-being. It offers yoga, meditation, and other medical and lifestyle care workouts. You can find workout sessions related to different goals including weight loss, cardiovascular endurance, strength, stamina, or more.
Calm
Calm app is focuses on sleep, meditation and relaxation. Basically, it takes care of your mental health. It helps users to get better sleep, lower stress, and lessen anxiety with guided meditations, Sleep Stories, breathing programs, stretching exercises, and relaxing music. The app has 100+ exclusive Sleep Stories for adults and children alike, featuring well-known talent such as Stephen Fry, Matthew McConaughey, Leona Lewis, and Jerome Flynn. Drift off to dreamland and wake up refreshed.