2 / 5

Calm

Calm app is focuses on sleep, meditation and relaxation. Basically, it takes care of your mental health. It helps users to get better sleep, lower stress, and lessen anxiety with guided meditations, Sleep Stories, breathing programs, stretching exercises, and relaxing music. The app has 100+ exclusive Sleep Stories for adults and children alike, featuring well-known talent such as Stephen Fry, Matthew McConaughey, Leona Lewis, and Jerome Flynn. Drift off to dreamland and wake up refreshed.