Google Translate
Google Translate is one of the most popular translation platforms in the world. It can be used to translate text in over 100 languages including Hindi. One of the best parts about this service is that it is available as both – a website and an app. Also, it is capable of auto detecting the language that you type your text in. (Image: Google)
Microsoft Translator
Microsoft Translator is another app that you can use to translate your text from English to Hindi. It is also available on the web and as a mobile app on Android and iOS. It can translate text into over 70 languages, including Hindi, for online and offline use. It also supports multi-person conversation translation feature. (Image: Microsoft)