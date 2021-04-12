AeroActive Cooler 5
The Aero Active Cooler 5 has been designed to connect with the ROG Phone 5 using a multi-pin port and now comes with added physical triggers that you can assign in any game. The fan also helps bring the overall temperature of the phone down.
Kunai GamePad 3
The Kunai GamePad 3 carries most of the utility that the earlier gamepad offer but adds more versatility. You have the option of connecting it to the ROG Phone via Bluetooth or you can connect it using the bumper that needs to be bought separately. The Kunai GamePad 3 can be bought starting at Rs 8,999 online.