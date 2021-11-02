Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G is one of the best smartphones available in India under Rs 20000. One of the key highlights of the device is 5G support. Some of the key features of the smartphone include – MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, 90hz screen refresh rate, a 5000mAh battery, Dash Charging support, 64-megapixel triple rear camera system and more.
IQOO Z3
iQOO Z3 is also among the best 5G smartphones available under the price of Rs 20,000 in India right now. The smartphone comes with various interesting features including – Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, 6GB RAM, 6.58-inch LCD screen, 120hz screen refresh rate, a 64-megapixel triple rear camera system, a 16-megapixel front shooter, 4400mAh battery and more.
