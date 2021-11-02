This Diwali, are you looking to stay up the ladder and buy a 5G phone at quite a pocker friendly price tag? We make your life easy. Here are 5 best 5G smartphones you can buy under the price of Rs 20,000. Take a look at the options.

Sneha Saha



@sahas1301

@sahas1301 Last updated on: November 2, 2021 1:32 PM IST