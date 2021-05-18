LastPass Password Manager
LastPass is a popular password manager that allows you to create safe passwords and save the existing ones. With features such as encryption, free syncing, multi-factor authentication, fingerprint biometrics, and more options, it becomes an option to consider.
1Password Password Manager
Another popular password manager app is 1Password. It allows you to create passwords, store passwords, provides end-to-end encryption, lets you share stuff with people. and more. However, it isn't free and provides only 14 days of free trial, following which you would need to subscribe to the app.