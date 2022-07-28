TVS Ronin Rs 1 49 lakh
TVS Ronin is the newest bike in this list and it has been launched at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ronin has been built under a scrambler format. However, TVS doesn’t want to categorize it that way. The bike is powered by a 225 cc engine which can produce over 20PS of power and 19.93 Nm of torque.
Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rs 1 25 lakh
The Hero Xpulse 200 4V comes with a price tag of Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is a different offering which is built for both on-road and off-road experience. The 199.6cc engine produces 18.8 bhp of power and 17.35 Nm of torque. The bike just weighs 158 kg that makes it a great off-roader.