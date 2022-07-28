1 / 6

TVS Ronin Rs 1 49 lakh

TVS Ronin is the newest bike in this list and it has been launched at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ronin has been built under a scrambler format. However, TVS doesn’t want to categorize it that way. The bike is powered by a 225 cc engine which can produce over 20PS of power and 19.93 Nm of torque.