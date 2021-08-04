1 / 6

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

With a 108MP main camera and a superb 5MP macro camera output, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is a package that suits most shutterbugs. The high resolution goodness of the sensor is something most people need to see. Even the front camera is good for selfie lovers. Starting at Rs 18,999, you cannot get a better value for money package than this one.