Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
With a 108MP main camera and a superb 5MP macro camera output, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is a package that suits most shutterbugs. The high resolution goodness of the sensor is something most people need to see. Even the front camera is good for selfie lovers. Starting at Rs 18,999, you cannot get a better value for money package than this one.
Moto G60
At Rs 17,999, the Moto G60 is a decent alternative to the Redmi phones. The 108MP camera is tuned to get natural colours. The 32MP selfie camera is also one of the best in this segment. The 120Hz LCD display and a massive 6000mAh battery only adds to the experience.