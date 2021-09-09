Oppo Reno 6
This is the latest Oppo phone that comes with various camera features such as Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, Colour Temperature Sensor, and more. It also gets 5G support, MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip, an iPhone 12-like design, and more. It starts at Rs 29990.
Vivo X60
This option comes with ZEISS-backed cameras, OI support, Night Vision 2.0, and more interesting camera features. It also comes with a 120Hz display, virtual RAM, and more. It starts at Rs 34990.
