Need For Speed Underground 2
The concept of an NFS title with bonkers customization options and unlimited underground racing around city streets is what we want to see with modern-day physics and photorealistic graphics. Hey EA, how about an NFS Underground 3?
Burnout Paradise
Even though EA released a remastered edition last year, Burnout Paradise: The Ultimate Box needs a proper reboot. A modern-day iteration of Paradise City with next-gen crash physics, improved graphics, and a blazing Guns N’ Roses album on the radio – heaven for a relaxing evening!