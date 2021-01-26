Dyson V11 Absolute Pro
The Dyson V11 Absolute Pro is cord-free and with its attachments is engineered to reach all surfaces and deep clean even the hidden dust from places which cannot be cleaned regularly such as mattresses, sofa, carpet, car interiors in addition to hard floors. It comes in two variants starting from Rs 52,900.
Hoover Linx Cordless Stick
The Hoover Linx Cordless Stick is a stick vacuum cleaner that offers powerful performance without the hassle of a cord. The vacuum cleaner comes with an exclusive Wind Tunnel technology that lifts and removes surface debris and deep embedded dirt. The vacuum cleaner is available in India st Rs 26,700.