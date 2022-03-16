Red Notice, Netflix
Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice is making its debut on Netflix on November 5 worldwide. In lead roles, the movie stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Ritu Arya. Red Notice is produced under Flynn Picture Company, Seven Bucks Production, and Bad Version. It is Netflix's one of the most-watched films.
The Man From U N C L E , Netflix
The Man From U.N.C.L.E. is a crime film on Netflix. The movie is about a CIA agent and a KGB operative who have to put their differences aside to combat a global crime organization in this droll actioner based on the 1960s TV series. The cast of the film includes Armie Hammer, Henry Cavill and Alicia Vikander.